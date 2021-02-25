Hanley to lead TDS Corporate Development Efforts

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDS (NYSE:NYSE:TDS) announced today that Joseph R. Hanley will assume leadership of the Corporate Development Group, in addition to his current role leading the Strategy and Technology Group, upon Scott H. Williamson's retirement, currently expected for mid-year.

"Joe's extensive knowledge and strategic perspective of the telecommunications industry overall and TDS and its primary business units, UScellular and TDS Telecom, will be instrumental in his ability to lead the Company's development efforts in the future. Joe has worked closely with the development team on spectrum auction strategies and will now bring his expertise to bear on M&A strategy and execution," says LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank Scott for his significant contributions to the TDS Enterprise, specifically his invaluable work on TDS Telecom's cable acquisition strategy and strategic planning related to spectrum auctions on behalf of UScellular. We wish him much good health and happiness in his retirement."

Mr. Hanley joined TDS in 1988 and has held a series of positions in engineering, product management and development, customer operations, technology assessment, and strategy formulation. He was elected to his current position of Senior Vice President, Technology, Services and Strategy in 2012. He and his team work to advance strategic initiatives throughout TDS, overseeing TDS' technology vendor relations and contracts, industry relations and standards, technology and public policy support for growth initiatives, and technology strategy.

Hanley, 54, serves on the board of directors and executive committee of ATIS, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, and is currently its first vice chairman. He received an MBA from Arizona State University and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

