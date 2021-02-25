Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare management company, today announced that Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed; Brandon Sim, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer; and Eric Chin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 7:20 a.m. PT/10:20 a.m. ET, available via live webcast at https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/apollo-medical-march-2021. Management will also be participating in one-one-one virtual meetings during the event.

Following the live webcast, a recording of the Company's presentation will be made available at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.apollomed.net. Those interested in meeting with management at the conference may contact ApolloMed's Investor Relations representatives listed below.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries include management services organizations ("MSOs"), affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"). Network Medical Management, Inc. and Apollo Medical Management, Inc. are the administrative and managerial services companies for the affiliated physician owned professional corporations that contract with independent physicians to deliver medical services in-office and virtually under the Allied Pacific of California IPA, Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. and Accountable Health Care IPA brands. These affiliates are supported by ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation. Our NGACO operates under the APA ACO, Inc. brand and participates in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services program that allows provider groups to assume higher levels of financial risk and potentially achieve a higher reward from participation in the program's attribution-based risk sharing model. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

[email protected]

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group

(415) 568-2255

[email protected]

