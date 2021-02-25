Kaival Brands Expands Distribution with New Agreements, Store Count 46,000+

GRANT, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"). Bidi Vapor's primary offering, the Bidi® Stick, is the fastest-growing closed system vaping product in the U.S. The tamper-resistant Bidi® Stick is also the only vape product on the market with an ecologically friendly, mass-recycling program called Bidi® Cares.

Kaival Brands expands distribution of Bidi Vapor products, store count now over 46,000

Kaival Brands is pleased to announce three new distribution partners for Bidi Vapor's vaping products: 1) Smoker Friendly International, an industry-leading tobacco-shop chain; 2) Avail Vapor LLC, a 12-state vape-store network (tobacco behemoth Altria recently became a minority owner); and 3) Hilmes Distributing, a large Midwest wholesaler. These three additional distribution agreements push the potential store count for Bidi Vapor products to over 46,000, up from 10,000 for all of 2020. The recent FDA PMTA Filing Letter the company received along with Bidi's advancement to the substantive review stage has had a profound impact on the acceleration of "inbound calls" from potential new supply partners. As such, the company anticipates it will continue to update investors on additional new distribution agreements.

"These new partners will become a large new revenue stream for Bidi and Kaival," said Niraj Patel, CEO of Kaival Brands. "It is important to note our 2020 sales of just under $100 million were achieved with a distribution network of 10,000 stores and in less than 10 months of operation. Today's new distribution partner announcements bring our network to over 46,000 store locations. The strength and breadth of these partnerships fuels our confidence in our ability to meet or exceed our 2021 projection of $400-450 million in sales."

The latest partners to expand the retail distribution of the Bidi® Stick and eventually, the Bidi® Pouch, represent the variety within the retail and wholesale fabric of vaping and nicotine-delivery products:

Hilmes Distributing, Trenton, Ill., supplies a network of 3,550 stores of chains that include Moto Marts (FKG Oil), CC Food Marts, Roll N Ups (Karco) and Hit N Runs.

Smoker Friendly International, Boulder, Colo., operates about 150 tobacco shops and 800 independently franchised outlets. Over the years, the multi-generation, family-owned business has developed a solid reputation of bringing innovative tobacco and nicotine products to their markets.

Avail Vapor LLC, Richmond, Va., is a chain of 98 vape shops located in 12 states. Founded in 2013, the company has grown to become one of the largest vape-store chains in the country. In 2019, Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Inc., the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, became a minority shareholder in the growing vape chain.

"We are proud to be working with all of our retail partners and their affiliated wholesale-distribution companies," said Mr. Patel, "as our product reach expands with the activation of new stores through our wholesale-distribution network, we strive to fulfill their needs as well as uphold our commitment to strong, industry-leading age verification policies. We focus only on partners that take preventing youth access seriously and require all of them to sign our Retailer Pledge."

The new supply chain partners become the latest to join the larger Kaival Brands distribution network of the Bidi Vapor family. Other key partners include H.T. Hackney from Knoxville, Tenn.; Imperial Trading from Elmwood, La.; CStoreMaster from Huntsville, Ala.; Stewart Distribution from Blackshear, Ga.; MMS Distribution LLC from East Garden City, N.Y.; SouthCo Distributing Co. from Goldsboro, N.C.; Charles C. Parks Co. from Gallatin, Tenn.; Vicksburg Specialty Co. from Vicksburg, Miss.; Core-Mark from Westlake, Texas; and Grocery Supply Co. (GSC) from Sulphur Springs, Texas, and more.

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards, and sustainability through its Bidi® Cares recycling program. The company's premiere device, the Bidi® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations.

At BIDI® Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers. Contributing to a smoke-free world for our future generations is in BIDI® Vapor's DNA.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., Grant, Fla., is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.kaivalbrands.com

