Tenneco To Webcast Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:TEN +1.08%

PR Newswire

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through April 3, 2021.

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

