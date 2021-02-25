Anixa Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that Dr. Amit Kumar, Anixa's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.

During the presentation, Dr. Kumar will provide an overview of Anixa's business and an update on each of the Company's programs. Company management will also be available to participate in online one-on-one meetings with conference attendees.

Details of Anixa's presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date & Time: On demand, beginning 7:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/0535739d-ec91-483e-9bb9-6a9f473cb263

An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days after the event.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

