Creatd, Inc.'s Vocal Launches its 35th Community, "FYI," Dedicated to Trivia, Obscure Knowledge, and Interesting Facts

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, Vocal for Brands, Creatd Partners, and Seller's Choice, today announced the launch of its newest community, " FYI ."

The "FYI" community is dedicated to trivia, fun facts, and obscure knowledge, and is a place for creators to enlighten audiences through stories as diverse as " Sunglasses Were Invented in Ancient China " and " The Vikings Helped Spread Cats Across the World ." To celebrate the launch of the new community, the Company has also announced the " (Un) Common Knowledge" Challenge , which prompts Vocal creators to submit a story about their favorite little-known fact or untold history. The Challenge, which offers a $2,500 cash prize to the first-place winner, is open for submissions through March 23, 2021.

New communities on Vocal are introduced in response to a combination of factors including: the subject matter of submitted content, creators' feedback and recommendations, and emerging trends. The Company follows a precise methodology of leveraging insights from its first-party data to determine the demand for a new community and viability of brand partnership opportunities. "FYI," Vocal's newest community, serves a distinct purpose in that it is the first wherein creators submit content bound not by any one particular genre, but by a clear intent to inform and enlighten their audience by sharing obscure knowledge and little-known facts.

Commented Justin Maury, Creatd's founder, President, and Head of Product, "As a creator-first platform, Vocal's evolution thus far has been an exercise in balancing our core values of accommodating our creative community with our need to create a product with longevity and sustainability. Three years ago, we experienced our first growth spurt, ultimately reaching a critical mass of freemium creators across 34 niche communities. At that point, our team made the strategic decision to focus on fortifying our existing communities and championing the creators that inhabited them."

Since then, the Company added a significant number of technology capabilities and revenue-generating opportunities to catalyze success for creators and brands, including Vocal+, Challenges, and Creator Bonuses.

Continued Maury, "Momentum begets momentum. As Vocal's creator base approaches a new critical mass, we are being proactive and responsive to the evolving needs of our creators and audience, who we recognize as seeking even deeper and more frequent points of interaction with the Vocal platform."

The Company has now initiated its next wave of new community additions. The first of those communities, "FYI," is the optimal fit to accommodate the increasingly multi-dimensional stories submitted to Vocal, a widened set of brand partners, and the diversified audience that comes along with both. The addition of these new communities is expected to support Vocal's creators and enhance their ability to get discovered and be rewarded for their creativity.

