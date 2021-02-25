BellRock Brands Portfolio Company and Leading Pet CBD Brand, Mary's Tails, Expands Footprint into Over 1,000 PetSmart Stores Across the Country

Mary's Tails Continues to be the National Retailer's Exclusive In-Store Hemp Extract Brand

New Product Innovations Coming in Early 2021 Expected to Drive Further Growth

DENVER, CO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mary's Tails, part of the Mary's Brands ("Mary's") portfolio and a BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock") (CSE: BRCK.U) company, announced today that its suite of six CBD pet solutions is now available in more than 1,000 PetSmart stores across the country. In addition, the brand has plans to expand its distribution and shelf space footprint in the first quarter of 2021.

In May 2020, Mary's Tails announced that it would become PetSmart's first and only in-store CBD brand to be sold initially in 122 store locations. Mary's Tails was among the first to produce hemp-infused pet products with naturally occurring CBD in 2016, and PetSmart selected the brand for its focus on transparency, quality, efficacy and pet-friendly delivery methods. Formulated for dogs and cats, Mary's Tails' products can help keep pets happy, healthy and calm.

During 2020 PetSmart chose to expand the brand's presence to additional U.S. locations because of the growing consumer demand for pet CBD products. In the last 52 weeks, the total pet CBD market has grown over 500%, and Mary's Tails tinctures rank in the Top 2 products in the US Pet specialty channel, holding the #1 and #2 ranks per Nielsen data P52W report.

"I couldn't be happier with the commitment that PetSmart is making to the CBD category," said Hilal Tabsh, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Distribution at BellRock Brands CBD Division. "Over the past nine months, our footprint has grown from 122 stores to over 1,000 locations, and in that time, we have also created additional opportunities for PetSmart's customers to experience our products through end cap displays and promotions. This year, we also have exciting initiatives and new product introductions planned and expect those to drive continued growth in the coming months."

Mary's Tails, in collaboration with PetSmart, is putting the finishing touches on a state-of-the-art hemp-infused product line that will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2021. All Mary's Tails products feature clear communication on packaging and undergo internal and external lab testing with results made public for all to see. Products are tested to confirm they are free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbials and solvents. The hemp extract used in Mary's Tails is sourced from trusted partner farms, ensuring top quality from seed to shelf. Mary's Tails uses extracts sourced only from the flower of the hemp plant and not the seeds and stalk.

About Mary's Tails™:

Mary's Tails is dedicated to creating natural, holistic solutions for pets. Leading with years of experience in CBD, Mary's Tails helps improve the lives of both pets and their parents. For more information on Mary's Tails please visit www.marystails.com. Follow Mary's Tails on Instagram at @MarysTails.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a brand and IP focused CPG multi-state operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios catering to the growing and ever-evolving cannabis consumer. BellRock's portfolio consists of two iconic cannabis brands with deep history, Mary's Brands (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010), as well as two growing, California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. Together, the BellRock brands offer a vast spectrum of high-quality cannabis-centric consumer packaged goods. With 11 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

