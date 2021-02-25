M&g Investment Management Ltd Buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co

London, X0, based Investment company M&g Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, JD.com Inc, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, JPMorgan Chase, American Express Co, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&g Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, M&g Investment Management Ltd owns 416 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HUYA, SYY, SCHW, VTRS, NNN, HIW, SBGI, MTD, MCO, OMI, PSB, PKG, MODV, RPM, VIVO, LEA, STMP, TREX, UNFI, SGT, WAB, VNDA, HOLX, SWI, REZI, DAR, DELL, CMBM, TBIO, CHRW, IDXX, IP, DLTH, DDOG, CCS, BEPC, FBHS, MELI, UBER, HCA, AY, NIO, WDAY, ALLY, Z, RBA, SJM, ADI, CBRE, COF, CMA, GLW, CMI, DHI, FCX, HAS, TT, XLNX, K, MAR, MAS, NVR, PAYX, CB, SHW, SNA, VRSN, WPC,

HUYA, SYY, SCHW, VTRS, NNN, HIW, SBGI, MTD, MCO, OMI, PSB, PKG, MODV, RPM, VIVO, LEA, STMP, TREX, UNFI, SGT, WAB, VNDA, HOLX, SWI, REZI, DAR, DELL, CMBM, TBIO, CHRW, IDXX, IP, DLTH, DDOG, CCS, BEPC, FBHS, MELI, UBER, HCA, AY, NIO, WDAY, ALLY, Z, RBA, SJM, ADI, CBRE, COF, CMA, GLW, CMI, DHI, FCX, HAS, TT, XLNX, K, MAR, MAS, NVR, PAYX, CB, SHW, SNA, VRSN, WPC, Added Positions: KO, MSFT, JD, INTC, CSCO, PG, HTHT, CCI, FNV, LOW, AMT, BDX, MDT, ATVI, COR, UNF, JOBS, APD, SHOP, ATO, EQIX, RSG, RY, TD, NXPI, CVS, CNI, FIS, HDB, JNJ, JCI, ON, TRV, EBAY, AMSF, MO, GOLD, CP, ILMN, TMO, IPGP, HOLI, ABBV, BFAM, YUMC, AMZN, BLL, BMO, GIB, CM, CNQ, PRDO, CME, DXC, DHR, NEE, HIG, LOGI, NTR, RCI, SIMO, WPM, SPTN, SLF, SU, WCN, FTS, MA, AWK, LRN, CGC, NEP, QSR, RACE, BGNE, CARR, MMM, ABT, AFL, AEM, BCE, BHC, CTXS, DE, DX, ETN, EXPD, FITB, GPC, HPQ, IMO, INTU, KEY, LSTR, HZO, MCD, NFLX, NUS, PCAR, REGN, POOL, SJR, SWKS, TU, TER, TRI, WMT, AAWW, TECK, FTI, FTNT, VRSK, CVE, PBA, TSLA, HEAR, XYL, RLGY, CNHI, VSTO,

KO, MSFT, JD, INTC, CSCO, PG, HTHT, CCI, FNV, LOW, AMT, BDX, MDT, ATVI, COR, UNF, JOBS, APD, SHOP, ATO, EQIX, RSG, RY, TD, NXPI, CVS, CNI, FIS, HDB, JNJ, JCI, ON, TRV, EBAY, AMSF, MO, GOLD, CP, ILMN, TMO, IPGP, HOLI, ABBV, BFAM, YUMC, AMZN, BLL, BMO, GIB, CM, CNQ, PRDO, CME, DXC, DHR, NEE, HIG, LOGI, NTR, RCI, SIMO, WPM, SPTN, SLF, SU, WCN, FTS, MA, AWK, LRN, CGC, NEP, QSR, RACE, BGNE, CARR, MMM, ABT, AFL, AEM, BCE, BHC, CTXS, DE, DX, ETN, EXPD, FITB, GPC, HPQ, IMO, INTU, KEY, LSTR, HZO, MCD, NFLX, NUS, PCAR, REGN, POOL, SJR, SWKS, TU, TER, TRI, WMT, AAWW, TECK, FTI, FTNT, VRSK, CVE, PBA, TSLA, HEAR, XYL, RLGY, CNHI, VSTO, Reduced Positions: MLM, JPM, AXP, C, WFC, BAC, AJG, ANTM, V, FRC, LIN, TCOM, AAPL, MMC, BK, OKE, KLAC, WY, ADP, MEOH, BR, CMCSA, MFC, AVGO, HCM, CL, PFE, DIS, CSX, GOOGL, LRCX, BABA, BAM, LNG, EIX, FDX, GRMN, HD, MDLZ, PNC, PEP, AES, MSI, SRE, TFC, MTB, SPGI, MRK, TSM, OC, BLK, CTSH, STZ, ENB, F, LHX, TGT, VZ, EURN, BIDU, BNS, BIIB, CHKP, CVX, EXC, GGG, ORCL, PGR, DGX, TXN, TSCO, UNH, KOS, GWPH, SEDG, T, A, ALXN, ADSK, BMRN, CI, TPR, CCEP, COP, EXP, LLY, FICO, FL, GE, GILD, HUM, IPG, KR, LKQ, MET, MU, TAP, MS, NYCB, NEM, NKE, OSK, WRK, STLD, SYK, TSN, VRTX, L, DG, DQ, GNRC, GM, ZTS, VOYA, NWSA, STAY, ATHM, GOOG, FLOW, HPE, KTB, ALL, HES, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ADM, AZO, BBY, BA, BG, CFFN, CAT, LUMN, COLM, UFS, EA, EL, XOM, FISV, GD, IBM, IBN, ITW, LH, MAN, NVDA, NTES, ODFL, OHI, RMD, TROW, TDS, USM, VSH, WMK, WDC, ZBRA, TDG, EDU, BAH, HZNP, HASI, COTY, ENR, DOCU, YETI,

MLM, JPM, AXP, C, WFC, BAC, AJG, ANTM, V, FRC, LIN, TCOM, AAPL, MMC, BK, OKE, KLAC, WY, ADP, MEOH, BR, CMCSA, MFC, AVGO, HCM, CL, PFE, DIS, CSX, GOOGL, LRCX, BABA, BAM, LNG, EIX, FDX, GRMN, HD, MDLZ, PNC, PEP, AES, MSI, SRE, TFC, MTB, SPGI, MRK, TSM, OC, BLK, CTSH, STZ, ENB, F, LHX, TGT, VZ, EURN, BIDU, BNS, BIIB, CHKP, CVX, EXC, GGG, ORCL, PGR, DGX, TXN, TSCO, UNH, KOS, GWPH, SEDG, T, A, ALXN, ADSK, BMRN, CI, TPR, CCEP, COP, EXP, LLY, FICO, FL, GE, GILD, HUM, IPG, KR, LKQ, MET, MU, TAP, MS, NYCB, NEM, NKE, OSK, WRK, STLD, SYK, TSN, VRTX, L, DG, DQ, GNRC, GM, ZTS, VOYA, NWSA, STAY, ATHM, GOOG, FLOW, HPE, KTB, ALL, HES, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, ADM, AZO, BBY, BA, BG, CFFN, CAT, LUMN, COLM, UFS, EA, EL, XOM, FISV, GD, IBM, IBN, ITW, LH, MAN, NVDA, NTES, ODFL, OHI, RMD, TROW, TDS, USM, VSH, WMK, WDC, ZBRA, TDG, EDU, BAH, HZNP, HASI, COTY, ENR, DOCU, YETI, Sold Out: LVS, YNDX, MBT, SIVB, ASML, SBNY, SYKE, TSEM, CROX, WU, EBS, VMW, TFII, PMT, GNMK, COOP, OGS, PCTY, SPWH, ANET, MIK, WMS, NVRO, GDDY, ETSY, CABO, KNSL, HLNE, FORM, FLWS, ACLS, CRL, CNS, DXCM, FFIV, FDS, ROK, GIS, GSK, MED, QDEL, PATK, ITGR, JBHT, HSY, KMI, ANGI, KMB, WM, DOV, BEN, BAP, LDOS, STT, CCL, CAH, BRO, SO, AFG, NTNX,

For the details of M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26g+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,342,665 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Linde PLC (LIN) - 221,407 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.98% Methanex Corp (MEOH) - 14,224,675 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 180,156 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,554,894 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.307500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,536,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 226,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 159,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 218,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 54,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 181.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,233,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 71.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,638,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 383.85%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.441400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,405,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,895,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 880,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 148.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,106,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.94.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.48.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $422.41.

M&g Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. The sale prices were between $66.14 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 35.96%. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $267.05. The stock is now traded at around $338.883300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 419,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.14%. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $152.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,000,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 33.66%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 805,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 38.6%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,475,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.36%. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 1,763,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M&g Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.82%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. M&g Investment Management Ltd still held 2,551,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.