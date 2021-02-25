>
Grid Dynamics Selected as a 2021 NowTech Vendor for Continuous Automation and Testing Services

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:GDYN -6.99%


[url="]Grid+Dynamics+Holdings%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has been selected by Forrester in its “Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services Providers, Q1 2021" report.



Companies undergoing digital transformation are constantly met with the challenges of delivering business value while achieving higher quality, greater efficiency, and faster turnaround times. The Forrester report discusses the modern approach to application development and delivery and highlights the benefits of continuous automation and testing. According to Forrester, “to achieve quality at speed, adaptive delivery teams must improve and scale their software testing capabilities by testing early, often, automatically, and continuously.”



Grid Dynamics has been a strong proponent of continuous automation and testing and has built a strong portfolio of solutions to address the needs of modern enterprises that includes DevOps 2.0, DataOps, MLOps, lightweight continuous delivery, data quality, test data management, continuous testing in production, chaos engineering, and AI-powered testing. When combined with microservices architecture and cloud platforms, these solutions lead to a 10x increase in speed to market, while reducing defects and infrastructure costs.



Max Martynov, Chief Technology Officer at Grid Dynamics, explained: “Companies that take a traditional approach to test and release automation are often left disappointed at the outcome. Flaky tests, long CI pipelines, and high cost of test environments cripple speed to market and lead to bloated infrastructure costs. We have successfully applied our digital-native engineering culture, cutting edge technologies, and proven solutions to redesign the processes, accelerate speed to market and power digital transformation.”



For more information, please read our [url="]Continuous+Delivery+Blueprint+book[/url] or refer to our [url="]thought+leadership+articles[/url]. If you’re interested in discussing how to accelerate speed to market and increase efficiency with modern automation, DevOps, testing, and AI, [url="]please+contact+Grid+Dynamics+directly[/url].



About Grid Dynamics


Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit [url="]www.griddynamics.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005940/en/


