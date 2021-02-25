Perk Labs' Portfolio Company Euro Asia Pay Completes IPO - Perk holds 8.5M shares of Euro Asia Pay in its Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. ("Euro Asia Pay") completed its initial public offering of shares at a price to the public of $0.25 per share.

Perk Labs owns 8,500,000 shares in Euro Asia Pay which it received as part of a licensing agreement dated October 14, 2017, as amended on September 30, 2018. In 2018, the Company shared an office space with the Euro Asia Pay team.

"We congratulate the Euro Asia Pay team on achieving this significant milestone and wish them great success as a public company," says Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "As an investor, we are very happy to see our shares in Euro Asia Pay become publicly-listed securities as it adds strength to the Perk balance sheet."

About Euro Asia Pay

Euro Asia Pay is in the business of developing innovative payment solutions for the international student market. Its first product, a SideKick™ branded mobile payment solution, will enable parents to transfer, control, and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card, and a parent portal, together with basic security features such as geo-located transaction notifications. The payment card is scheduled to be subject to parental controls in the coming months, and other leading-edge security features, including concierge services and anytime emergency support, are currently in development.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on e-gift cards and curated lifestyle products. The Perk Hero platform was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology made available to businesses of all sizes. Perk Hero provides an innovative platform for the sale of digital gift cards featuring brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, PlayStation, Microsoft, Xbox, Nintendo, Indigo, and Esso. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

