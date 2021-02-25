Findit Highlights Members Chef Paul Gerard, RateForce, and Dr. Mary Clifton

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Chef Paul Gerard, RateForce, and Dr. Mary Clifton.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members on Findit that have utilized Findit marketing campaigns that help improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Chef Paul Gerard. Chef Paul Gerard is a lifelong chef, restaurateur, writer, rocker, and radio host. Paul Gerard got his start early in the kitchens of Brooklyn, New York. Even after 35 years in professional kitchens, Chef Paul still "works the line" and cooks in his restaurants. Chef Paul joined ClassWorx, the newest online virtual instructor directory, to offer virtual cooking classes and events to attendees. If you want to know the secrets and techniques of professional cooks, from the prepwork to the cleanup, Chef Paul will take you through everything from basic dishes to rock-star cuisine! Visit his ClassWorx profile to see upcoming events hosted by Chef Paul.

Follow Paul Gerard on Findit

findit.com/chef-paul-gerard

Our second featured member is RateForce. RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. They serve auto insurance quotes from all over the country so that drivers can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time. South Carolina residents can find the lowest auto insurance rates that have the comprehensive coverage that they need by conducting online comparison. RateForce helps you compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country as well as local and regional insurance providers online with no need for long-form submission. As part of their marketing campaign with Findit, a URL has been set up for RateForce utilizing Findit's Claim Your Name feature, targeting auto insurance rates in South Carolina. In addition to content created on Findit, several videos have been produced for RateForce, highlighting the services they provide for South Carolina residents. While RateForce offers insurance rates to residents across the US, their campaign initially focused on South Carolina, and content created on Findit for RateForce will focus on this state.

RateForce has expanded their marketing campaign with Findit to now include the state of Georgia. A Findit URL will be set up for this state along with photo galleries targeting the keywords RateForce looks to capture in search engines. Content will be created under this new URL to improve RateForce's overall indexing in search and exposure in social for Georgia.

Follow RateForce on Findit

findit.com/best-south-carolina-car-insurance-quotes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUm6N9jiCEo&ab_channel=Findit.com

Our final featured member is Dr. Mary Clifton, M.D. of Iowa. Dr. Mary Clifton is an Internal Medicine doctor with 20 years of experience in both the hospital and private practice. She can provide patient consultations in all fifty states and is licensed to prescribe in twenty states. She is a recognized expert in CBD, Cannabis, and Medical Marijuana. Dr. Clifton specializes in assisting individuals in the state of Iowa get qualified for a medical marijuana or medical cannabis card. As part of her campaign, Findit has set up two Findit sites to aid in driving traffic to her website to fill out a form to receive a medical marijuana card consultation. Findit is in the process of producing two videos for Dr. Mary Clifton highlighting her services that will be used in content for Dr. Mary Clifton to further drive traffic to her website and improve overall indexing online. Iowa residents can receive their medical marijuana card consultation by filling out Dr. Mary Clifton's form online.

Follow Dr. Mary Clifton M.D. on Findit

findit.com/dr-mary-clifton-iowa-cannabis-card

Anyone who is looking to improve their exposure online can sign up for Findit online marketing campaigns to get tailored marketing services to fit your needs or budget. Businesses or individuals can also Claim your Name on Findit with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4&ab_channel=Findit.com

Post on the go with the Findit App. The Findit App provides visitors and members the ability to share posts to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and other social networking sites. Be sure to Share all of Your Findit Posts to your social networking accounts.

Download the Findit app today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

Google

Apple

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

