Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in Investor Conferences

February 25, 2021


Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that it will be participating in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit on March 2, 2021 and the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference: Innovating for a Sustainable Future on March 3, 2021.



About Valero



Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.69 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit [url="]www.investorvalero.com[/url] for more information.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

