Kemper Executives to Speak at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Investors Conference

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:KMPR -2.97%

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s president and chief executive officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will virtually present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.3 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

