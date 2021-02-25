Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Virtual Conference

[url="]Polaris+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at The Raymond James 42Annual Institutional Investors Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, Interim CEO of Polaris, will provide a brief review of the Company’s performance as well as an update on current business conditions.A live webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the Polaris Investor website at [url="]ir.polaris.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same link following the event.As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. [url="]www.polaris.com[/url].

