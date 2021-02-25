New Jersey American Water Gives Over $1.5 Million Back to its Communities in 2020

[url="]New+Jersey+American+Water[/url] recently announced its end-of-year charitable giving total for 2020. Last year, the company provided over $1.5 million through grants, general charitable contributions, and programming support to over 50 organizations across New Jersey.“At New Jersey American Water, we believe in giving back, and we are committed to supporting organizations that benefit the health and safety of our customers, their communities, and watersheds,” said Cheryl Norton, President of New Jersey American Water. “In addition to the ongoing support we provide to our community partners, we committed to making additional efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 last year. From allocating additional funding to our customer assistance programs to donating directly to local healthcare systems and food banks, we are here for our communities and will continue to support them in good times and in bad.”Each year, New Jersey American Water provides hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to its communities through its annual [url="]First+Responder[/url] and [url="]Environmental[/url] grant programs and through New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs [url="]Neighborhood+Revitalization+Tax+Credit+%28NRTC%29[/url]. Last year, the company granted over $40,000 to 26 volunteer fire and EMS squads, $35,000 to four community organizations through its Environmental Grant program, and $950,000 to two non-profit development organizations through the NRTC program. Additionally, New Jersey American Water contributed $245,000 to help its customers through its [url="]H2O+Help+to+Others[/url] bill paying assistance program, a resource that has been available for customers for nearly 20 years.Aside from its annual grant programs, New Jersey American Water provided $146,000 through general community-based charitable contributions and environmental-focused sponsorships. The company also donated over $100,000 in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency to support the relief funds of seven organizations including health care systems, housing facilities, and food banks.New Jersey American Water employees also engaged in philanthropy of their own having donated over $125,000 to 174 New Jersey non-profit organizations through the American Water Charitable Foundation’s volunteer and matching gift program. Employees also organized two food drives in 2020 which gathered 2,000 pounds of food and raised $7,000 for local and regional food banks.To learn more about New Jersey American Water’s community involvement, visit [url="]www.njamwater.com%2Fcommunity[/url] and view the company’s [url="]2020+Community+Impact+Report[/url].New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit [url="]www.newjerseyamwater.com[/url] and follow New Jersey American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit [url="]amwater.com[/url] and follow American Water on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005847/en/