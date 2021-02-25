Metromile Appoints Junna Ro as General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. ( MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced insurance industry veteran Junna Ro joined the company as general counsel. In her role, Ro oversees a growing team of legal, regulatory and compliance professionals as a member of the leadership team.



“Junna joins Metromile as we prepare to bring our personalized, digital insurance nationwide as a new public company. I believe Junna’s leadership will help us make auto insurance fairer and more widely available so more people can benefit from an exceptional customer experience and greater control over what they pay,” said Metromile CEO Dan Preston. “And as a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, she has dedicated her career to giving people a voice. We are committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects our communities, and I am confident she will help us make an impact both internally and within the industry.”

“I have watched Metromile change the industry by making auto insurance more accessible for more people, and I cannot wait to help bring personalized insurance to more drivers,” said Ro.

Ro joins Metromile with more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry at CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer and one of the top 20 personal lines property and casualty insurance groups in the U.S. She was vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer and associate general counsel, responsible for the corporate compliance and ethics, privacy, product forms and employment law functions.

Ro also served as corporate counsel at Symantec and its predecessor VERITAS Software for seven years.

She sits on the Asian Pacific Fund’s advisory council. Previously, she served on the board of directors of the Bay Area Ethics and Compliance Association and the Korean American Bar Association of Northern California and as co-chair and founding member of the National Association for Diversity in Compliance.

Ro is an alumna of Santa Clara University School of Law and University of California, Los Angeles.

About Metromile

Metromile is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile, instead of the industry-standard approximations and estimates that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com .

