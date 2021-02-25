>
The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.19 Per Share

February 25, 2021 | About: FLIC -2.13%

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation ( FLIC) announced today the declaration of a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.19 per share. This represents a 5.6% increase over the dividend of $.18 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation. The Bank currently has forty-seven branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:

Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


