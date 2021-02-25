>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VKIN, CLGX, VGAC, and ANDA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 25, 2021 | About: AMEX:CEI -15.34% NAS:ANDA -1.08% NYSE:CLGX -1.15% NYSE:VGAC -4.46%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, Camber will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of Viking's common stock on a one-for-one basis. Camber currently owns approximately 62% of Viking's issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CLGX shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of CLGX common stock that they own. If you own CLGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/clgx/

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with 23andMe, Inc. ("23andMe"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VGAC will acquire 23andMe through a reverse merger that will result in 23andMe becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own VGAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vgac/

Andina Acquisition Corp. III(NASDAQ: ANDA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Stryve Foods LLC ("Stryve"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ANDA will acquire Stryve through a reverse merger that will result in Stryve becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own ANDA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/anda/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-vkin-clgx-vgac-and-anda-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301235991.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)