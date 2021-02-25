>
Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q4 2020 results

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:BORR -8.33% OSL:BORR +0.37%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Friday, February 26, 2021.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time). The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast
Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 317683

b) Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 317683
Norway, Oslo 81 503 308
United Kingdom 020 3936 2999
United States 1 646 664 1960
All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Replay details:

Replay Access Number: 592893
A recording will be available until March 28, 2021 on the company's website at the "Webcast" link, or by using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/5493/borr-drilling-quarterly-earnings-call/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---invitation-to-webcast-and-conference-call-q4-2020-results,c3296375

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--invitation-to-webcast-and-conference-call-q4-2020-results-301235996.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited


