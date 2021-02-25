INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ("Voyager" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VYGR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 24, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Voyager's IND submission to the FDA for VY-HTT01 failed to include key information on chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") matters including drug-device compatibility and product characterization. The Company's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was deficient based on this failure. The Company overstated the likelihood of the IND submission achieving FDA approval. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Voyager, investors suffered damages.

