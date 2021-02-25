>
Jason Porter to Lead AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:T -2.55%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* named Jason Porter to lead our Public Sector and FirstNet organization.

Jason will serve as President of Public Sector and FirstNet, which is inclusive of Government Solutions and all Federal, State and Local Government and Education customers. Additionally, Jason will continue to lead AT&T's FirstNet business charged with providing first responders with the advanced communications capabilities they depend on. This includes responsibility for delivering on the 25-year public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, which represents the largest government contract to ever be awarded to a telecommunications provider.

He's held numerous leadership roles during his AT&T tenure across its Chief Data Office, network and technology planning, cybersecurity, and has a successful track record of introducing and maturing emerging technologies, transforming businesses, and serving our customers.

Jason graduated from The United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor's degree in Engineering. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Regis University. He served in the Army as an Armor Officer, leading a Tank Platoon and Mortar Platoon.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jason-porter-to-lead-att-public-sector-and-firstnet-301235862.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications


