KeyCorp To Present At The RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:KEY -3.99%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Don Kimble, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy and outlook. A live audio webcast as well as presentation slides will be available on KeyCorp's website at www.key.com/ir. The presentation slides will be posted on KeyCorp's website prior to the event.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-to-present-at-the-rbc-capital-markets-global-financial-institutions-conference-301235893.html

SOURCE KeyCorp


