>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ceva Inc (CEVA) EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana Sold $958,819 of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: CEVA -8.85%

EVP Worldwide Sales of Ceva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Issachar Ohana (insider trades) sold 14,401 shares of CEVA on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $66.58 a share. The total sale was $958,819.

CEVA Inc is a licensor of cellular, multimedia and connectivity technologies to semiconductor companies and OEMs serving the mobile, consumer, automotive and Internet of things markets. CEVA Inc has a market cap of $1.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.980000 with and P/S ratio of 14.29.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 23,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.
  • CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $68.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana sold 14,401 shares of CEVA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.
  • COO Michael Boukaya sold 34,399 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.36% since.
  • Director Zvi Limon sold 29,294 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.67% since.
  • Director Louis Silver sold 7,364 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.36% since.
  • Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CEVA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)