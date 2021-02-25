Ceva Inc (CEVA) EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana Sold $958,819 of Shares

EVP Worldwide Sales of Ceva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Issachar Ohana (insider trades) sold 14,401 shares of CEVA on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $66.58 a share. The total sale was $958,819.

CEVA Inc is a licensor of cellular, multimedia and connectivity technologies to semiconductor companies and OEMs serving the mobile, consumer, automotive and Internet of things markets. CEVA Inc has a market cap of $1.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.980000 with and P/S ratio of 14.29.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 23,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.

CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $68.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana sold 14,401 shares of CEVA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.

COO Michael Boukaya sold 34,399 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.36% since.

Director Zvi Limon sold 29,294 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.67% since.

Director Louis Silver sold 7,364 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.36% since.

Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

