Ceva Inc (CEVA) EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana Sold $958,819 of Shares

CEVA Inc is a licensor of cellular, multimedia and connectivity technologies to semiconductor companies and OEMs serving the mobile, consumer, automotive and Internet of things markets. CEVA Inc has a market cap of $1.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.980000 with and P/S ratio of 14.29.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 23,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $70.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.82% since.
- CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.42% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $68.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.19% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP Worldwide Sales Issachar Ohana sold 14,401 shares of CEVA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.
- COO Michael Boukaya sold 34,399 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.36% since.
- Director Zvi Limon sold 29,294 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $72.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.67% since.
- Director Louis Silver sold 7,364 shares of CEVA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.36% since.
- Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of CEVA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.
