Phillips 66 (PSX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Phillips 66 is an oil and gas company that purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products. Its joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins. Phillips 66 has a market cap of $36.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.640000 with and P/S ratio of 0.59. The dividend yield of Phillips 66 stocks is 4.26%. Phillips 66 had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.20% over the past ten years.

For the last quarter Phillips 66 reported a revenue of $16.4 billion, compared with the revenue of $29.1 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $64.1 billion, a decrease of 40.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Phillips 66 had an average revenue decline of 3.8% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $9.06 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $11.8 in the previous year. The Phillips 66 had an operating margin of -2.41%, compared with the operating margin of 3.11% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Phillips 66 is 1.97%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles M Holley bought 77 shares of PSX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $76.32. The price of the stock has increased by 10.9% since.

