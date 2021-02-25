>
Bioanalytical Systems Inc (BASI) COO John Gregory Beattie Bought $116,032 of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: BASI +5.26%

COO of Bioanalytical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Gregory Beattie (insider trades) bought 8,288 shares of BASI on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $14 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $116,032.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc is a contract research organization providing drug discovery and development services and analytical instruments. Its customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic and government organizations. Bioanalytical Systems Inc has a market cap of $171.534 million; its shares were traded at around $15.410000 with and P/S ratio of 2.57. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Bioanalytical Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of BASI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $14.42. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,288 shares of BASI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BASI, click here

.

