Bioanalytical Systems Inc (BASI) COO John Gregory Beattie Bought $116,032 of Shares

COO of Bioanalytical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Gregory Beattie (insider trades) bought 8,288 shares of BASI on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $14 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $116,032.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc is a contract research organization providing drug discovery and development services and analytical instruments. Its customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic and government organizations. Bioanalytical Systems Inc has a market cap of $171.534 million; its shares were traded at around $15.410000 with and P/S ratio of 2.57. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Bioanalytical Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of BASI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $14.42. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,288 shares of BASI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BASI, click here