Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Houte Hans Van (insider trades) sold 35,419 shares of NRIX on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $39.9 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.420000 with and P/S ratio of 85.24. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Nurix Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of NRIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $39.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.3% since.

CFO Houte Hans Van sold 13,583 shares of NRIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $35.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of NRIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $35.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.86% since.

Chief Scientific Officer Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of NRIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $36.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.86% since.

Chief Business Officer Pierre Beaurang sold 15,000 shares of NRIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $35.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NRIX, click here