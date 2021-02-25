Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin Sold $503,546 of Shares

EVP, Research & CSO of Vir Biotechnology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Herbert Virgin (insider trades) sold 7,900 shares of VIR on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $63.74 a share. The total sale was $503,546.

Vir Biotechnology Inc has a market cap of $8.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.110000 with and P/S ratio of 97.15. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vir Biotechnology Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Research & CSO Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of VIR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $71.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.91% since.

Chief Business Officer Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of VIR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $69.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.3% since.

