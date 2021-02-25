Korn Ferry (KFY) EVP, CFO & CCO Robert P Rozek Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP, CFO & CCO of Korn Ferry (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert P Rozek (insider trades) sold 25,506 shares of KFY on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $63.43 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Korn/Ferry International is a management recruitment firm. It provides talent management solutions that help clients to attract, develop, retain and sustain their talent. Korn Ferry has a market cap of $3.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.000000 with a P/E ratio of 72.93 and P/S ratio of 1.94. The dividend yield of Korn Ferry stocks is 0.63%. Korn Ferry had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Korn Ferry the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Korn Ferry. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO & CCO Robert P Rozek sold 25,506 shares of KFY stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $63.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

