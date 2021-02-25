Discovery Inc (DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sold $13.8 million of Shares

CFO of Discovery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gunnar Wiedenfels (insider trades) sold 267,777 shares of DISCA on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $51.43 a share. The total sale was $13.8 million.
Discovery Inc formerly known as Discovery Communications Inc is a media and entertainment company. It provides programming across multiple distribution platforms. Discovery Inc has a market cap of $22.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.320000 with a P/E ratio of 28.36 and P/S ratio of 3.24. Discovery Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Discovery Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Discovery Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of DISCA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $51.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Kenneth W Lowe sold 393,966 shares of DISCA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $43.01. The price of the stock has increased by 19.32% since.
