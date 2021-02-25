Square Inc (SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CFO of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amrita Ahuja (insider trades) sold 4,994 shares of SQ on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $248 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $103.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $227.110000 with a P/E ratio of 582.34 and P/S ratio of 11.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $271.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.29% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $277.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.19% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $249.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.01% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 12,148 shares of SQ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $217.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.22% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of SQ stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $248. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.42% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of SQ stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $264.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.15% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,221 shares of SQ stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $240.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.55% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of SQ stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $219.88. The price of the stock has increased by 3.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $277.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.14% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of SQ stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $225.3. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 118 shares of SQ stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $215.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.32% since.

