Americold Realty Trust (COLD) CEO, President and Trustee Fred W Boehler Sold $7.1 million of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: COLD -2.79%

CEO, President and Trustee of Americold Realty Trust (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fred W Boehler (insider trades) sold 191,097 shares of COLD on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $37 a share. The total sale was $7.1 million.

Americold Realty Trust mainly owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. It provides its customers with handling and other warehouse services related to the products stored in buildings. Americold Realty Trust has a market cap of $9.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.210000 with a P/E ratio of 301.76 and P/S ratio of 3.78. The dividend yield of Americold Realty Trust stocks is 2.32%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Americold Realty Trust. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, President and Trustee Fred W Boehler sold 191,097 shares of COLD stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $37. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Thomas C Novosel sold 28,948 shares of COLD stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $37.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.37% since.
  • See Remarks David Keith Stuver sold 14,100 shares of COLD stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $37.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COLD, click here

.

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

