>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Morningstar Inc (MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky Sold $959,813 of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: MORN -0.95%

CFO of Morningstar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Dubinsky (insider trades) sold 4,211 shares of MORN on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $227.93 a share. The total sale was $959,813.

Morningstar Inc is a provider of independent investment research on two core sectors data and research. It offers data on investments such as mutual funds, stocks, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, separate accounts, and variable annuities. Morningstar Inc has a market cap of $9.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $222.680000 with a P/E ratio of 43.06 and P/S ratio of 6.92. The dividend yield of Morningstar Inc stocks is 0.53%. Morningstar Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Morningstar Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Morningstar Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of MORN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $227.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Head of Talent and Culture Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of MORN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $228.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.
  • Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jose Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of MORN stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $248.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.43% since.
  • Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jose Mansueto sold 12,257 shares of MORN stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $250.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.24% since.
  • Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jose Mansueto sold 31,814 shares of MORN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $250.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.08% since.
  • Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jose Mansueto sold 11,849 shares of MORN stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $244.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MORN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)