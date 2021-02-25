Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J Boland Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth J Boland (insider trades) sold 6,536 shares of BFAM on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $170.5 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of high-quality child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a market cap of $9.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.700000 with a P/E ratio of 349.36 and P/S ratio of 6.37. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elizabeth J Boland sold 6,536 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $170.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of BFAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $180.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.89% since.

Director David H Lissy sold 24,890 shares of BFAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $181.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.24% since.

Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of BFAM stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $174.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BFAM, click here