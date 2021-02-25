>
The Travelers Inc (TRV) EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl Maria Olivo Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: TRV -1.96%

EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl of The Travelers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maria Olivo (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TRV on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $150.63 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

The Travelers Companies Inc operates in property and casualty insurance industry. Its operations are divided into three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. The Travelers Companies Inc has a market cap of $37.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.000000 with a P/E ratio of 14.12 and P/S ratio of 1.18. The dividend yield of The Travelers Companies Inc stocks is 2.27%. The Travelers Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.10% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice Chairman William H Heyman sold 7,500 shares of TRV stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $150.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.
  • EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of TRV stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $150.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.
  • EVP & President, Business Ins. Gregory C Toczydlowski sold 11,536 shares of TRV stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $148.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.
  • Vice Chairman William H Heyman sold 3,000 shares of TRV stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $148.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.
  • EVP & President, Personal Ins. Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of TRV stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $146.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRV, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

