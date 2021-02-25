>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Sientra to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

February 25, 2021 | About: SIEN -4.35%

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Sientra will host a conference call to discuss financial results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are 844-464-3933 for domestic callers and 765-507-2612 for international callers. The conference ID is 3371629.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment, comprised of its miraDry® system, is approved for sale in over 56 international markets and is the only non-surgical, FDA-cleared device indicated for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat and hair and may also reduce odor.

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Contact
Investor Relations
805-679-8885

Comments

