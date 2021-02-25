Brickell Biotech to Participate in March Virtual Investor Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) ( BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that Robert Brown, Brickell’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which are both being held in March 2021.



Details are as follows:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference (virtual)

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time: 7:00 AM EST

Management will be available throughout the day on March 10th for virtual one-on-one meetings.

Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM EDT

Management will be available throughout the day on March 17th and 18th for virtual one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and of the fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference will be available in the Investors section of the Brickell website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. The webcasts of both events will remain archived on the Brickell website for approximately 90 days.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for debilitating skin diseases with a focus on its lead asset sofpironium bromide for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can be successful in the marketplace and transform lives by solving currently unmet patient needs. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

Brickell Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 430-7576

[email protected]



