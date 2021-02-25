>
Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos highlights digital priorities at AACCLA Outlook on the Americas 2021 conference

February 25, 2021 | About: TIGO +0%

Luxembourg, February 25, 2021Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos took the stage this Thursday, February 25, 2021, as a keynote speaker at the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA) Outlook on the Americas 2021 conference, in partnership with the United States Chamber of Commerce.

As the AACCLA’s first major hemispheric business event of 2021, the virtual conference highlighted the current and post-COVID-19 digital priorities across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the need for a robust and flexible regulatory framework to re-launch the sector and economy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that now, more than ever, digital connectivity should be at the core of all priorities – from healthcare, to education, government services, and far beyond,” said Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos. “This will not change any time soon. But in order for this to become a reality, there is a need for a modern, flexible, and widely accepted regulatory framework for telecommunications, which can give the industry the necessary space to act as a fundamental engine when contributing to the reactivation of economies.”

Ramos’ participation in the AACCLA Outlook on the Americas conference came at a pivotal time, as he was recently elected Chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce U.S.-Colombia Business Council (USCBC), which works to strengthen the economic and commercial relationship between the United States and Latin America. Ramos also serves as the Chair of the World Economic Forum Digital Communications Industry.

As it fulfills its purpose of building the digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities, Millicom works toward a full adoption of 4G networks across Latin America, paving the way for future 5G evolution.

-END-

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

