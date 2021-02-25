>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

PLBY Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

February 25, 2021 | About: PLBY -5.04%

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. ( PLBY), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors under “Events.” The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (833) 398-1016 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (914) 987-7714 internationally, both using the Conference ID 4989609. A replay of the webcast will be available at the company’s Investor Relations website following the event.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Ashley DeSimone
[email protected]

