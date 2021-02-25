>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Maxim Group's Late Stage Innovations in Women's Health Virtual Event

February 25, 2021 | About: SCYX -5.17%

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during Maxim Group LLC’s Late Stage Innovations in Women’s Health event, which is part of the M-Vest Virtual Conference series. The virtual event will take place at 11:00 am Eastern Time on March 4, 2021.

The panel will be moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research – Equity Research at Maxim Group.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Taglietti will share insight on Brexafemme, an oral antifungal product candidate under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of vaginal yeast infection, also known as vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 1, 2021.

For additional information on the event and to register, please click here.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat fungal infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, that is in FDA review for the treatment of vaginal yeast infection and late-stage clinical development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
[email protected]

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE2MDE3OSMzOTk2ODQzIzUwMDA3MDcxOA
8d8f4e8c-945e-40b1-b438-96af85035418

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)