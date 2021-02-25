SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, March 8, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1-866-417-5724 International dial-in number: +1-409-217-8234 Conference ID: 2259714 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r9ttn5kj

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through March 11, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: +1 855-859-2056 International replay number: +1 404-537-3406 Replay PIN number: 2259714

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Finkelstein

The Piacente Group, Inc.

212-481-2050

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-tuesday-march-9-301235922.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources