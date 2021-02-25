InStyle's Golden Globes Elevator To Return Virtually For Celebrities And Consumers In Celebration Of 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) InStyle is reimagining its iconic elevator activation for the fifth year, with a virtual spin to celebrate the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards this Sunday. The social media experience, which features a short video of celebrities exiting the InStyle elevator, will be available to watch on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. On Sunday, fans can create their own elevator videos using our new custom Instagram filter – #InStyleElevator – to transport viewers into the InStyle elevator/Golden Globes like never before.

"Yes, we've been home for a year, but it doesn't have to feel like it. For the Golden Globes, we're excited to bring the infamous InStyle Elevator to you. Along with a brilliant roster of celebrities and nominees we'll reveal on the night of the event, you can create your own elevator video at home. Don't be subtle: We'll be watching!" said Editor in Chief Laura Brown.

The Art Deco-inspired elevator was designed by Tony and Emmy award-winning designer, Derek McLane. Derek has designed numerous Broadway hit productions, including Moulin Rouge, Beautiful, and 33 Variations, while his television credits include several Academy Award-winning shows. This year's elevator was virtually created in its entirety, pairing the digitally designed and rendered set with the self-taped videos. The brass and steel exterior gives a modern nod to the Art Deco elevators of a previous era.

InStyle is partnering with The Actors Fund to bring awareness to the charity, which provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals in times of need. Select Instagram posts will include a swipe up link to encourage donations if people are able to contribute.

ABOUT INSTYLE

InStyle is an award-winning global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle media brand reaching an audience of more than 30 million across print, digital, social media, and live events. As the modern voice of style where Everybody's In, InStyle transforms the styles and stories of celebrities, stylists, and designers women love into covetable but relatable ideas and inspiration. The InStyle portfolio includes the signature magazine with nine international editions; InStyle.com; and multiple brand extensions, including the annual InStyle Awards, the Badass Women franchise, the Best Beauty Buys, and Readers' Choice Awards seals, as well as multiple collaborations and licenses across fashion and beauty categories.

ABOUT THE ACTORS FUND

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespans. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio, and dance with programs that include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $19 million in emergency financial assistance to over 15,000 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music, and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping our most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

The Actors Fund's phone and web-based services around career and life, health and wellness, and housing remain available to the entertainment and performing arts community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, The Dancers' Resource, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS, Women's Health and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance and more. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org.

