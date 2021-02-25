Zillow Group to Present at Deutsche Bank's Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that it will present at Deutsche Bank's Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Zillow Group Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Wacksman will participate in a fireside chat, moderated by Deutsche Bank's Lloyd Walmsley, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance of the event at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg.htm?ShowUUID=5DF11FC9-52E0-4957-B106-FF96F1F633B4&GroupID=Public . Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website .

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

