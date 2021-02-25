>
Thomson Reuters to Host Investor Day 2021

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:TRI -0.56% TSX:TRI -0.53%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced it will host its 2021 Investor Day virtually on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, beginning at 8:30 am EDT.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)

Thomson Reuters' senior management team will deliver a series of presentations outlining the company's Change Program and how the program is designed to transition Thomson Reuters from a holding company to an operating company and from a content company to a content-driven technology company.

Registration for the webcast is now open and can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Thomson Reuters website. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

