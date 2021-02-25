ESSA Pharma Inc. Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

HOUSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX) (TSX-V: EPI), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on February 25, 2021 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, and Ari Brettman to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David R. Parkinson 18,880,503 99.97% 6,540 0.03% Richard M. Glickman 18,817,052 99.63% 69,991 0.37% Gary Sollis 18,815,800 99.62% 71,243 0.38% Franklin M. Berger 15,928,283 84.33% 2,958,760 15.67% Scott Requadt 18,863,013 99.87% 24,030 0.13% Marella Thorell 18,880,723 99.97% 6,320 0.03% Alex Martin 18,880,403 99.96% 6,640 0.04% Sandy Zweifach 18,884,749 99.99% 2,294 0.01% Ari Brettman 18,867,561 99.90% 19,482 0.10%

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) the Company's omnibus incentive plan; (iii) an amendment to the Company's existing stock option plan (the "Amended Option Plan") and the previous grant of stock options exercisable thereunder; and (iv) an amendment to the Company's articles.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second-most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and the fifth most common cause of male cancer death worldwide (Globocan, 2018). Adenocarcinoma of the prostate is dependent on androgen for tumor progression and depleting or blocking androgen action has been a mainstay of hormonal treatment for over six decades. Although tumors are often initially sensitive to medical or surgical therapies that decrease levels of testosterone, disease progression despite castrate levels of testosterone can lead to mCRPC. The treatment of mCRPC patients has evolved rapidly over the past ten years. Despite these advances, many patients with mCRPC fail or develop resistance to existing treatments, leading to continued disease progression and limited survival rates.

