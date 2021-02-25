SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2020. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view the fourth quarter 2020 letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com . The call begins Thursday, February 25 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases are also available on that site.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Press Contact

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-releases-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301235974.html

SOURCE DoorDash