Zynex Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

2020 Full Year Revenue increased 76% year over year to $80.1 million Orders increased 96% Net income of $9.1 million ; Diluted EPS $0.26 Adjusted EBITDA $13.7 millio 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are the highest in Company history

2020 Fourth Quarter Revenue increased 81% year over year to $25.6 million Orders increased 117% Net income of $1.8 million ; Diluted EPS $0.05 Adjusted EBITDA $3.4 million



Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results Summary:

For the fourth quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $25.6 million, an 81% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margins were 78% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income was $1.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of $52.9 million compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2019. Cash on hand was $39.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Cash decreased slightly during the quarter due to the Company maintaining higher than normal inventory levels to protect against any supplier delays related to COVID-19. There have not been any issues with supplier deliveries to date.

President and CEO Commentary:

Thomas Sandgaard, CEO said: "I am excited to announce our eighteenth consecutive quarter of positive net income. In the fourth quarter, we posted revenue of $25.6 million, which is the highest quarterly revenue in the history of the Company and net income of $1.8 million. Orders grew 117% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2020 despite the pandemic and reiterate the potential of our business as we move into 2021. Our continued order growth during this pandemic shows the strength of relationships our sales force has with many prescribers and the need for them to prescribe non-opioid, non-addictive prescription strength solutions for their patients in pain.

In the fourth quarter, we continued to focus on the execution of our growth strategy and the related growth of our sales force as we eclipsed 500 sales reps and expect to have over 600 by the end of 2021.We expect the new sales reps primarily added in the second half of 2020 to add significantly to our order growth in the first half of 2021 and therefore positively impact revenue growth in the second half of 2021 and forward.

We continue to advocate for pain patients, and for physicians to prescribe our NexWave technology as the first line of defense in treating chronic and acute pain without side effects. We are dedicated to promoting our technology in an effort to remove patient addiction and other side effects from prescription opioids."

First Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Full year 2021 revenue is estimated between $135.0 and $150.0 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $15.0 and $25.0 million. The full year revenue estimate is approximately 68% to 87% above 2020 revenue of $80.1 million.

The estimated range for first quarter revenue is between $23.0 and $24.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $0.5 and $1.5 million. First quarter revenue is historically affected by health insurance deductibles not being met in the beginning of the year. The combination of seasonality of deductibles along with the sales force investments we've added during 2020 and slower ramping of sales orders due to COVID-19 restrictions are factors which will produce a small loss in Q1. We expect profitability to ramp quickly throughout the year to meet our Adjusted EBITDA forecast of $15 to $25 million for 2021.

The revenue estimate for Q1 is approximately 51% to 61% above 2020 first quarter revenue of $15.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense and stock compensation). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation; and the company's proprietary NeuroMove device designed to help recovery of stroke and spinal cord injury patients. Zynex also has a blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)











December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019







ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$ 39,173

$ 14,040 Accounts receivable, net

13,837

5,833 Inventory, net

8,635

2,378 Prepaid expenses and other

1,378

315 Total current assets

63,023

22,566









Property and equipment, net

1,925

858 Operating lease asset

5,993

3,831 Finance lease asset

321

180 Deposits

347

329 Deferred income taxes

566

513 Total assets

$ 72,175

$ 28,277









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,717

2,141 Operating lease liability

2,051

1,211 Finance lease liability

77

45 Income taxes payable

280

52 Accrued payroll and related taxes

2,992

1,748 Total current liabilities

10,117

5,197 Long-term liabilities:







Operating lease liability

4,920

3,282 Finance lease liability

283

145 Total liabilities

15,320

8,624









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

-

- Common stock

36

34 Additional paid-in capital

37,235

9,198 Treasury stock

(3,846)

(3,846) Retained earnings

23,430

14,356 Total Zynex, Inc. stockholders' equity

56,855

19,742 Non-controlling interest

-

(89) Total stockholders' equity

56,855

19,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 72,175

$ 28,277

ZYNEX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

NET REVENUE

















Devices

$ 8,243

$ 3,789

$ 21,269

$ 10,713

Supplies

17,362

10,373

58,853

34,759

Total net revenue

25,605

14,162

80,122

45,472





















COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES

















Costs of revenue - devices and supplies

5,659

2,821

17,417

8,814

Sales and marketing

12,320

4,820

34,133

14,855

General and administrative

5,328

2,790

18,323

10,737

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

23,307

10,431

69,873

34,406





















Income from operations

2,298

3,731

10,249

11,066





















Other income/(expense)

















Deferred insurance reimbursement

-

-

-

880

Loss on disposal of non-controlling interest

(77)

-

(77)

-

Interest expense

(5)

(6)

(19)

(5)

Other income/(expense), net

(82)

(6)

(96)

875





















Income from operations before income taxes

2,216

3,725

10,153

11,941

Income tax expense

428

778

1,079

2,449

Net Income

$ 1,788

$ 2,947

$ 9,074

$ 9,492





















Net income per share:

















Basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.27

$ 0.29





















Diluted

$ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.26

$ 0.28









































Weighted average basic shares outstanding

34,780

32,709

33,869

32,439

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

35,635

34,101

34,943

33,963































ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 1,788

$ 2,947

$ 9,074

$ 9,492 Depreciation and Amortization 272

60

742

253 Stock-based compensation expense 875

264

2,681

820 Interest expense and other, net 82

6

96

(875) Income tax expense 428

778

1,079

2,449 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,445

$ 4,055

$ 13,672

$ 12,139 % of Net Revenue 13%

29%

17%

27%















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.







































