>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ESSA Pharma to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

February 25, 2021 | About: NAS:EPIX -4.58%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Texas and VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas and VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Dr. David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at three upcoming virtual investor conferences. Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details:

Event: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time (on-demand): 7:00 a.m. ET

Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the events can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the events, the webcasts will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.
ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-301235830.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)