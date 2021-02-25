>
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:AIO -3.02%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO) announced today that its shareholders have voted to approve a new investment advisory agreement with Virtus Investment Advisers (VIA) as well as a new subadvisory agreement by and among the fund, VIA, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC.

The new investment advisory agreement and subadvisory agreement for the fund will become effective February 26, 2021. The transition to VIA is not expected to directly result in any change to the personnel responsible for managing the fund's assets or the composition of the fund's portfolios, or in any increase in the fees or expenses borne by the fund's shareholders.

The fund's daily closing market prices and net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance, are available on the fund's web page or by calling Shareholder Services at (800) 254-5197.

Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the fund's investment objective and risks, please see its most recent annual report, a copy of which may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-allianzgi-artificial-intelligence--technology-opportunities-fund-nyse-aio-announces-results-of-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301236168.html

SOURCE Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund


