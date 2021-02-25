>
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting And Record Date

February 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:XHR -3.08%

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Company's Board of Directors has established March 31, 2021, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

