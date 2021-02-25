>
Peoples Ltd. Declares First Quarter Dividend

February 25, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PPLL +0%

PR Newswire

WYALUSING, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021

WYALUSING, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL) Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.57 per share payable on March 31, 2021. The cash dividend represents an 8.8% increase over the cash dividend paid in the first quarter 2020 of $0.52 as adjusted for the 2020 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on February 24, 2021, is payable to shareholders of record March 15, 2021.

Note: This press release may contain forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-first-quarter-dividend-301236103.html

SOURCE Peoples LTD


